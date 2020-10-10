CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A deputy in Georgia has been fired over her use of excessive force exerted over a handcuffed suspect.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill issued a statement describing the matter. Deputies responding to a service call resulted in arresting a suspect. When Deputy Nicole Pitts took the handcuffed suspect into custody, the suspect refused to enter the patrol car. Pitts pulled out her issued sidearm and placed the weapon under suspect’s chin, forcing him to comply with her command.

Another deputy who observed this incident reported it to his supervisor, who then notified Sheriff Hill. The matter was then investigated by Internal Affairs which resulted in Hill’s termination of Pitts.

