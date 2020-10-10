DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Voter booths on a gym floor is what some early voters may see in DeKalb County starting next week. County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a partnership with NBA All-Star Paul Millsap to open an early voting location at the CORE4 training facility in Chamblee, Georgia.

“[Millsap] is building great young men and women, great individuals who will continue to make outstanding contributions, not just on the court, but off the court,” Thurmond said.

Millsap wasn’t there for the occasion, but he said, “I chose to wear ‘Vote’ on my Denver Nuggets jersey during the 2020 NBA Playoffs to demonstrate my personal passion for the cause.”

“He’s very passionate about it, because so many people lost their lives for the opportunity to vote,” said CORE4 CEO DeAngelo Simmons.

@ItsInDeKalb is partnering with @Paulmillsap4 to open an early voting location at @core4atlanta_ in DeKalb Co.

Early voting starts Monday at 7 a.m. (photo of Paul Millsap: NBA/Denver Nuggets) pic.twitter.com/CGTyVWM65K — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) October 9, 2020

The 44,000 square foot facility is one of the county’s 12 early voting locations. Staff members demonstrated how the equipment will work during a press conference, and county officials addressed concerns about voting in-person during the pandemic.

“All of our poll workers will be in PPE, with face masks, shields, they’ll sanitize their hands, they’ll sanitize the equipment,” said DeKalb County Elections Director Erica Hamilton.

Officials also say adding the facility for early voting helps address some issues they faced during the primaries. “The lesson I learned is resources, resources, resources. Make sure you have enough resources to pull off an election,” said Hamilton.

Early voting starts Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7 a.m. For more voting information, click here.