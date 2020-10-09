CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Florida woman now charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 3-month-old victim tragically succumbs to his injuries.

Citrus County Sheriff’s officers arrested 36-year-old Jessica Figueroa of Merritt Island, Florida for the death of 3-month-old David Figueroa-Philip.

In the early morning hours of October 2, 2020, 3-month-old David Figueroa-Philip passed away due to traumatic injuries resulting from child abuse. David was hospitalized on the morning of September 28, 2020 after deputies responded to a call for service and located him with multiple bruises and swelling on his face and head. Although breathing, the child was not alert or responsive. Figueroa later admitted to striking the infant numerous times throughout the prior weekend, causing the injuries doctors determined to be abusive in nature.

Medical staff worked tirelessly to try and stabilize David for several days. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained at the hands of Figueroa were too severe and he tragically passed away. Detective Barry continued to monitor David’s status up until his death and gathered the needed medical documentation to further charge Figueroa for the abuse that ultimately took his life.

Figueroa, who was still in custody at the Citrus County Detention Facility for her September 28 aggravated child abuse and child neglect arrest, is now charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with an additional bond of $30,000.00.

“It is never easy for our office to work cases of this nature,” stated Sheriff Prendergast. “It becomes even more challenging when the precious child our detectives work so diligently to help passes. May this child rest in peace and may the judge presiding over this case show no mercy towards Figueroa and the brutal harm she inflicted upon this defenseless victim.”

The CCSO would like to remind everyone, if you see something, say something. Child abuse can be reported by calling the Florida Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873.

