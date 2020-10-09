TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A few routes in Tampa Bay are soon to see some autonomous shuttle traffic.

Beep, the self-driving autonomous shuttle company based out of Lake Nona, Florida is celebrating their one year anniversary on the road. Upon launch, the autonomous shuttles served a one mile route within a 17-square-mile planned development located 7 miles south of Orlando International Airport in the City of Orlando.

Today, Beep is operating the largest and longest running autonomous shuttle mobility network in the country. With four routes and eight shuttles in service, the autonomous vehicles create a micro-transit network providing residents with a safer, more efficient and eco-friendly transportation alternative.

Shuttles from Beep took to the streets to celebrate their milestones around the country, with roots in various cities, transporting passengers on public roads and providing Covid testing with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Beep CEO, Joe Moye shared how his team has assisted in the Covid pandemic, “Just a great example of teams coming together to try to help serve solutions for this this crisis we’re facing. We’re operating in a very safe environment, but with no driver on board whatsoever, so it’s enabling us to minimize the exposure that professionals would otherwise have to those [Covid test] samples and obviously provide a much needed service.”

Beep is soon to launch routes in Tampa and St. Petersburg, and the company will also be filling at least a dozen new job positions in various locations before the end of this year.

