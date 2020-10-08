ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference on October 7, 2020, where he also urged the public to get flu shots. He was joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

Kemp said Georgia has made lots of progress in the fight against coronavirus. “COVID-19 patients are now only 8.8% of our total people in Georgia hospitals,” Kemp said. He said, since the peak on July 24, 2020, hospitalizations are down by 60%, the number of new cases is down by 64%, and the two-week average of positive tests is now down from 11.9% in August to 5.9%.

“We’ve been able to accomplish these significant improvements, because Georgians have bought into what Dr. Toomey and I have asked them to do,” said Kemp.

The number of positive cases in nursing homes has drastically gone down as well, yet Kemp still acknowledged the losses and the long road ahead. “Make no mistake, this has been a tragic virus for those that have gotten it and have succumbed to it,” Kemp said, referring to the virus.

He also responded to concerns about a recent DPH report showing a slight increase in the seven day average statewide positivity rate. “If you look at our two-week average, I think we’re still in great shape,” he said.

Both Kemp and Dr. Toomey said the flu shot is vital. “This is particularly important this year. We’re trying to prevent “twindemics” of COVID plus influenza,” Toomey said.

They recommend get the flu shot early and continue following the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.