PRESS RELEASE:

In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness month this month, Attorney General Chris Carr is urging Georgia consumers, businesses and organizations to learn more about how to safeguard their data from cyber threats.

“Cybercrime and identity theft are rampant,” said Attorney General Carr. “With so many people working remotely now, it is even more vital that consumers and businesses take proper precautions to protect their networks, data and devices from cyber threats. Our office is here to help with our newest consumer protection resource, the Cybersecurity in Georgia guide. Visit our website to get a copy today.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) offers a comprehensive cybersecurity resource entitled Cybersecurity in Georgia, designed to help small businesses, non-profit organizations and houses of worship safeguard their data. The guide provides tips and best practices regarding cyber threats, protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, and more. The guide can be downloaded from CPD’s website or by calling (404) 656-3790.

Consumers can educate themselves about cybersecurity by visiting staysafeonline.org and dhs.gov/stopthinkconnect-toolkit. These sites are brought to us by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance respectively.

CPD also offers the following tips to everyone who uses technology: