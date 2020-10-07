TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A social media storm erupted overnight after Florida’s voter registration site stopped working just hours before deadline. Dozens of politicians and a number of organizations have responded online about the glitch calling on state officials to fix the problem Monday.

If you were one of the many voters who waited until Monday night to register to vote, you may have experienced some issues gaining access to Florida’s voter registration site just before that midnight deadline.

Monday evening, Florida’s Secretary of State Laurel Lee took to Twitter pointing to delays that happened for about 15 minutes due to high volume. She also stated site maintenance increased capacity and that voters still had until midnight to vote.

Voters were still having issues through 8:00 p.m. according to those on social media. The site crash impacted those trying to register to vote, but was not an issue for those already registered according to local voter officials. CW44’s Andrea Alvarez reached out directly to the Florida Department of State Tuesday morning about the issues but had not heard back at the time of broadcast.

Perhaps one of the most outspoken of social media accounts Monday night was the league of women voters of Florida. Officials there stated “Florida’s online voter registration system has a suspect history of crashing just before key deadlines.” Account admins pointing to last year’s halt to registration after the site went offline for maintenance just days before the deadline. Other politicians and organizations who spoke out about the glitch accused the state of voter suppression.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Governor Ron DeSantis to fix the site saying “The voter registration deadline in Florida is just hours away and the online voter registration website is broken. This is unacceptable”.

In a written statement to the CW44, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley responded to the crash: “Earlier this evening, we noticed the state division of elections on-line voter registration (OVR) portal was not functioning. At 6:41 pm, we received an email from the Division of Elections which stated, “Just wanted to let you know that OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays…” however, we have seen OVR to be intermittently up then down.”

In a follow up tweet Tuesday morning the League of Women Voters of Florida called the site crash unacceptable and says an untold number of Floridians were unable to register. A spokesperson for the account then said they are looking closely at the possibility of litigation.

