CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man is behind bars again, only five days after being released. This time he’s been accused of attempted murder.

Officials with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old, Demare Barnes of Crystal River, Florida on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours this past weekend.

“Barnes is no stranger to violence; his extensive criminal history makes that evident,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Despite being sentenced in 2016 and serving four years in Union Correctional Institute, Barnes still posed a deadly threat to our community. I am so thankful the victim, in this case, was not harmed and CCSO professionals were able to rapidly capture this dangerous criminal for the safety of our citizens.”

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a call in reference to a large physical disturbance at the Circle K convenience store located at 7985 N Citrus Ave in Crystal River, Florida. Responding deputies observed a crowd of approximately 60 to 80 people and heard the sound of gunshots as they arrived on scene. Multiple physical altercations were ongoing as deputies attempted to gain control of the situation, identify potential victims, and locate possible suspects.

While dispersing the crowd, deputies observed multiple gunshot holes near the front portion of a truck. Deputies quickly identified the owner of the truck and determined the victim was not injured during the shooting, despite the bullet holes being located near where the victim was seated. After securing the crime scene, deputies on scene began to ask witnesses for information to no avail. Although there was a large crowd present during the incident, many

witnesses were uncooperative. Shortly after, Detective Ramos with the CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit responded and began an investigation into the events leading up to this shooting.

During the course of his investigation, Detective Ramos was able to positively identify the suspect as Demare Barnes through a photo array. A criminal history check of the suspect revealed that Barnes had nine felony convictions from battery to fleeing/eluding law enforcement and was just released from prison on October 1 of 2020.

Officials were able to locate Barnes in Crystal River earlier on Tuesday, October 6 and take him into custody without further incident. Barnes was arrested in reference to the warrant for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and for violation of probation. He is currently being held at the Lecanto Jail on no bond.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.