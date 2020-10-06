ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Local artist, Sanithna Phansavanh comes up with creative ways to celebrate voters. This year, he offered a special perk to encourage voter registration in the upcoming 2020 election.

“I decided, for anyone who engages in the election process, especially those who haven’t registered yet, I wanted to celebrate and thank them for their civic action,” Phansavanh said, explaining how he’s thanking newly registered voters by giving them free artwork. “As an artist, art was the most natural way for me to do that,” he said.

Many of his works are displayed on his Instagram page, which showcases several drawings made using ink and paper. Phansavanh is also known for his murals around Atlanta. He remarks that his artistic skills began in his childhood.

“One of my earliest memories is actually taking my crayons and drawing on the walls in my apartment,” he said, describing how that kind of artwork didn’t go over too well. “My mom took that slipper off right away and smacked me,” he joked. Phansavanh says the reprimands didn’t stop him, and his mom is one of his biggest supporters.

He’s now using his talents to make a difference and says everyone can use theirs too, especially during election time. “Your vote matters, and it’s extremely important for all of us to engage in the civic process, because it affects all of us,” he said.

If you didn’t get your free art request in before the voter registration deadline, he says it may not be too late. Some lucky voters will receive one of his masterpieces before the November election.