PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Pasco County is opening another round of one-time assistance to residents that have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) is pleased to offer another round of CARES assistance through our Community CARES program to help pay your bills directly if you live in Pasco County and have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19. This one-time assistance will be available Tuesday, October 6, 2020, to 800 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pasco County received funding for this program through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act. The BCC initially appropriated $4 million to Pasco CARES. Community CARES will use the remainder of that funding, with a maximum allowance of $3,500 per household.

Residents will be income-qualified at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and must prove Pasco residency and economic impact from COVID-19. The types of bills eligible for payment under the Community CARES program

include:

• Mortgage (for homesteaded properties)

• Rent

• Utilities (water & electric only)

For more information about this program or the application process, please call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

The applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9am. You may apply online here.

The BCC reminds residents that more assistance will be available in the coming months. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.