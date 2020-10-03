ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Officials from the City of St. Petersburg and Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC (GSSP) announced today that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, rescheduled to October 23-25, will be open to spectators. The event was postponed from its original March date due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At today’s City of St. Petersburg City Council Meeting, Mayor Rick Kriseman with the support of City Council approved GSSP’s plans to operate the event with 20,000 spectators under specific health and safety protocols. Fans should visit gpstpete.com/covid19 for more information on these essential protocols.

“My thanks to Green Savoree Racing Promotions and INDYCAR for their flexibility and resilience during this challenging time. I know that everyone is excited to get back on the track in St. Pete,” said City of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I can’t wait for October 23rd. I know everyone will embrace this race the St. Pete Way, adhering to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Let’s have some great racing in the Sunshine City.”

Competitors, spectators and all associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entry is permitted. All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking with the “No Mask, No Entry” plan. Those who don’t have one will be issued a mask at the entry gates.

“It’s exciting to be able to have fans attend the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Our entire team greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of our ticket holders as we worked through this process with Mayor Kriseman, City Council and local health officials,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “It’s important for everyone who attends to read and follow all the COVID-19 protocols to contribute to a fun, safe and successful event for us all.”

To promote social distancing, the paddock and pit lane will be closed to spectators. The CDC’s recommended guideline of at least six feet of social distancing should be maintained while on site. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be pervasive across the venue.

“The ongoing guidance and support of Mayor Kriseman, City Council, and the City of St. Petersburg’s event team have been phenomenal. We also would not be in this position to move this spring tradition to fall without Firestone’s unwavering commitment and dedication,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of GSSP. “It’s going to be a terrific weekend again in downtown St. Pete in three weeks featuring world-class racing from INDYCAR.”

Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which were not already deferred, will be valid for gate entry on the corresponding days of the postponed event. Ticket purchasers on file will receive more information via email, and in some cases, reserved grandstand seating may need to be reassigned to allow for social distancing. Additional answers to common questions can be found at gpstpete.com/covid19faq. A very limited number of tickets will be released for sale in the coming days at gpstpete.com.

This will be the first time the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg serves as the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as the event traditionally has opened the season. The 100-lap INDYCAR race is set to take the green flag at 2:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25, 2020.