PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A trip to the doctor’s office is likely at the top of your list over the next couple of weeks or at least it should be according to top health officials. The City of St. Petersburg, Thursday issued a statement encouraging residents to obtain a flu vaccination as soon as possible.

You might remember hearing a similar message back in August when we told you Pinellas County officials began warning local residents about the dangers of this year’s flu season – especially during a pandemic.

Officials with the City of St. Petersburg state, although flu vaccination is not related to COVID-19, it is vital in helping reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses and resulting burdens on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials encourage residents to help prevent the spread of the flu by getting their flu vaccination as soon as they can. Annual flu vaccination is recommended for all person’s age 6 months and older, including pregnant women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.

More about the flu can be found at CDC.gov/flu. Local vaccination locations can be found at VaccineFinder.org.