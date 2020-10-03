ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta Police Officer Veronica Campbell helped a mother and five kids get a new start by giving them a car.

Campbell was joined by the family and a group of officers when she handed the keys to the mom and said, “This is for you. I want you to take a look at the black vehicle.” She donated a vehicle she owned to help the mom get back and forth to her new job. The mom didn’t want to go on camera or be identified, but she was very thankful for the act of kindness. Campbell says she was more than glad to help.

“I chose this family due to the previous interactions that I had with them, because I knew that this mother needed a new lease on life,” she said.

She says it will also help the family get back on their feet after fleeing from domestic violence. “It’s better to give than to receive, and I’m always trying to find different ways that I can give and help people,” said Campbell.

Her colleagues say she has always gone above and beyond the call of duty during her 27 years with the department. As a police athletic league officer, she mentors youth at the At-Promise Center.

She has also established youth scholarships and given children tons of Christmas gifts. “No matter who you are, we all can give a helping hand during this pandemic,” Campbell said.

Atlanta police say Campbell is prime example of a helping hand.