ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Jacques Mathieu pleaded guilty to attempting to export 12 firearms and approximately 36,000 rounds of ammunition to Haiti by concealing the contraband in a car he intended to ship to the island according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the charges and other information presented in court:
- In September 2019, Mathieu, a Haitian national, attempted to ship a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara to Haiti via the Port of Palm Beach, Florida.
- He reported on export shipping documents that the car contained 12 boxes of used clothing.
- Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) and Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement agents searched the car and discovered 12 firearms and approximately 36,000 rounds of ammunition concealed in the boxes.
Jacques Mathieu, 51, of Tucker, pleaded guilty to the offense of attempting to export firearms and ammunition to the Republic of Haiti.