OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A previously deported alien that illegally re-entered the U.S. is in trouble once again with U.S. authorities, this time for possession of a firearm. He may end up staying in the U.S. for up to 30 years this time.

Jose Merced Sanchez De La Torre (43) has pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry by a previously deported alien and unlawful possession of a firearm. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, on August 31, 2020, the FBI received a tip that a residence in Ocala contained illegal aliens and firearms. The FBI requested the assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP researched the address and determined that one of the residents, Sanchez De La Torre, was an illegal alien from Mexico who had previously been deported from the United States in 2015, following federal convictions for an aggravated felony—unlawful possession of a firearm—and seven counts of structuring financial transactions.

On September 8, 2020, Border Patrol agents, with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), executed an arrest warrant at the residence. During a search of the residence, three firearms were located, including an AK-47 along with a large amount of ammunition. As both an illegal alien and a convicted felon, Sanchez De La Torre is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

