PRESS RELEASE:

City allocates $300,000 for community efforts to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 2, 2020 – This week, the Dunwoody City Council allocated $300,000 in CARES Act funding for assistance grants to local not-for-profit organizations that have served people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are available online now and due by 5 p.m. on October 15.

“The economic impact of the pandemic has caused hardships for individuals and families. The City Council and I recognize that area not-for-profits have been working diligently to serve our community,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “Providing funding through the CARES Act allows the City to assist in those necessary efforts.”

Local not-for-profit organizations may apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to reimburse eligible expenses on individuals in the Dunwoody area who lost jobs, income, or were affected in other ways by the pandemic. Eligible expenses by organizations dating back to March 27, 2020 can include rent or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food, and other unforeseen financial or emergency needs of the community.

Expenses by organizations that provide mental health services for vulnerable individuals may also be considered for reimbursement through grants. In addition, expenses to build capacity for future use may be eligible.

Priority for awards will be given to agencies with a physical location in Dunwoody and a record of serving Dunwoody and surrounding communities. City staff will review applications and present grant recommendations to Dunwoody’s Mayor and City Council for final approval.