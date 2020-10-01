DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
DeKalb County Government continues to fight food insecurity during a monthly food distribution event scheduled for this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 3-pound package of beef, including salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak.
Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:
· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.