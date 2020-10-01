Filed Under:Boxes, community, Continue, country fried steak, Dekalb, distributing, drive through, feeding, Fight Against Hunger, Food, Fruit, helping, Host, La Vision newspaper, Meatloaf, New Birth Missionary baptist Church, residents, Saint Philip AME Church, salisbury steak, Vegetables
Stock Phoyo: In this aerial view from a drone, cars form a queue as volunteers distribute food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida at Carter Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church on August 8, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Food Banks in the Orlando area face continued demand as unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic persists. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

DeKalb County Government continues to fight food insecurity during a monthly food distribution event scheduled for this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 3-pound package of beef, including salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.