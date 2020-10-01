ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASED:

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received a number of complaints recently from consumers who have received a scam call informing them that they have been pre-approved for a loan – in some cases, for as much as $30,000. The scammer then says that in order to receive the loan, the consumer will first need to send approximately $500 to the business for “loan fees,” typically via cashier’s check, wire transfer or GreenDot MoneyPak. After sending the money, consumers may be told they need to pay an additional loan fee of approximately $900 before receiving the money. The consumers never receive the loan money and are unable to get refunded for the fees they paid.

“Many people are struggling financially right now, and scammers are all too happy to use this as an opportunity to exploit vulnerable consumers,” cautioned Attorney General Carr. “The best protection for consumers is to learn how to spot a scam, and we’re here to help.”

Scam artists also try to lure victims through online ads that urge consumers with poor credit to call a toll-free number or go to a website that may look legitimate. Scammers may even provide consumers with a phony loan application and fake loan approval documents to add credibility to the scheme. Despite these tactics, consumers can easily avoid these scams by remembering that reputable lenders will not charge you an up-front fee for a loan. Legitimate lenders make their money via the interest you pay on the loan, not through fees. Even if a loan does come with a processing fee, the lender should deduct that fee from the loan amount or roll it into the total amount you will need to repay via monthly installments, rather than making you pay up-front.

The Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to help you recognize and avoid a loan scam: