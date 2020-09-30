DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Today’s Special Election was more than special for some DeKalb County voters at the Candler Park and Mary Lin Precincts. They voted for who they believe should fill Representative John Lewis’s seat for the 5th Congressional District, a seat he held for more than 30 years before he died in July.

“I’m glad to be able to be out here and pick someone who will hopefully carry forward his legacy,” said Melina Baetti, a DeKalb County voter.

The turnout for this one race was nowhere near what it was during the problematic June primary election. This afternoon, county election officials said things were going smoothly at their 49 precincts.

“They’ve been through a couple of elections now, and so today has been without major issues,” said Erica Hamilton, the director of the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections.

Special Election held today to fill Rep. John Lewis's seat in the 5th Congressional Dist. pic.twitter.com/8bWoG76SHG — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 29, 2020

They’ve also caught up on the backlog of absentee ballots ahead of the November election. “The majority of those backlogs were duplicate applications,” Hamilton said. “The primary was our first learning experience, and our first round with the new equipment. Since then, we’ve learned a lot, implemented a lot of new changes in our process.”

She says today was a foreshadowing of a successful November election day, which many voters are optimistic about.

“The important thing is also getting people out voting early, and voting by mail and getting their ballots in ahead of time as well,” Baetti said.

DeKalb and other Georgia counties have been urging people to vote early this year for what is expected to be one of the biggest presidential elections ever.