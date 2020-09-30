SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The second of two men pled guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge after federal agents seized more than 45 pounds of cocaine from a Savannah shipment.

Jimmy Alexander Pujols, a/k/a “El Gallo,” 35, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine in U.S. District Court, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The co-defendant in the case, Fausto Mendez Ramos, a/k/a “Rudy Reyes Polanco,” 40, earlier pled guilty to Conspiracy to Import a Controlled Substance.

Each of the charges carries a penalty of up to life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

In June 2019, investigators seized packages containing 21.3 kilos of cocaine while serving a federal search warrant at an Augusta warehouse holding a shipping container from Savannah. They arrested Pujols and Ramos, who arrived to oversee the operation of transferring the hidden packages of drugs from the container to a truck for shipment to Florida.