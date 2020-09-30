LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Largo man was arrested today for possession and transmission of child pronography.

According to detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation began in July 8, 2019 after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Bryan Montgomery Acton of Largo, Florida.

Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Acton’s residence. Through their investigation, detectives recovered multiple child pornography images from multiple electronic devices belonging to Acton.

The suspect was arrested at about 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. In an interview with detectives, Acton admitted to possessing child pornography and to sharing/transmitting the files with other subjects.

Detectives arrested Acton and charged him with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 count of Transmission of Child Pornography.

Acton was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

If you feel you have been a victim or know someone who had contact with Acton or could be a victim, please contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as the investigation continues.

