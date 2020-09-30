The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced it completed its investigation into the Rayshard Brooks shooting yesterday. They sent the results to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
On June 12, Brooks was fatally shot in the back while running away from former Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe in a parking lot.
The lawyers for Rolfe want the investigation released to the public.
Attorneys for Rolfe said in a statement through their public relations agency, “we have not received a copy of the report and are therefore unable to speak about the findings of the GBI’s independent investigation.”