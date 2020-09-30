BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A judge sentenced an Appling County man with multiple prior convictions for selling narcotics to over 15 years in federal prison.

Charlie Williams, 38, of Alma, Ga., was sentenced to 190 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Hydromorphone and Marijuana, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Williams must serve four years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Charlie Williams first went to prison as a drug dealer 18 years ago, and time behind bars seemed to be the only time he wasn’t pushing poison on the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Christine.

Williams was on felony probation for convictions in state court on charges of selling cocaine when he was arrested in Oct. 2019 after Appling County Sheriff’s Office investigators served a search warrant at his home. During the search, investigators found large amounts of methamphetamine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) pills and marijuana, along with more than $1,000 cash and drug-sales paraphernalia.