ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Four teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, none of them were licensed.

Around 10:58pm on September 29, 2020, a 2003 Mazda driven by a 16-year-old unlicensed driver was speeding and driving recklessly on 26th Avenue North.

The driver and three passengers were injured when the vehicle struck the south curb near the St. Petersburg Brush Collection/Recycling site located at 7750 26th Avenue North. The car hydroplaned before hitting a tree.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue had to extricate the driver, who was transported to Bayfront Health St. Pete with life-threatening injuries, in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy was also transported to the same hospital in critical condition. The two additional boys’ families transported their sons (ages 16 and 17) to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the car had a driver’s license.

The investigation into the crash is active and there is no additional information available at this time. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

