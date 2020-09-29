BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Port Wentworth man, who laundered drug proceeds and helped distribute significant amounts of cocaine for a coastal Georgia drug trafficking organization, to 20 years in federal prison.

Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Allen Grady, 43, to 240 months in prison – the statutory maximum – after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Grady will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

With the March 2020 apprehension of Omar Griffin, 41, of Pooler, Ga., authorities are still seeking two members of the alleged conspiracy: Kia Hickman, 49, of Savannah, and Jamaal Singleton, 42, of Savannah.

The other 11 members of the conspiracy previously were sentenced to federal prison terms of up to 132 months.

Operation Snowplow was the largest single seizure of cocaine to date by CNT. According to court documents and testimony, Grady, who has three previous convictions on state charges of drug trafficking, laundered drug proceeds on behalf of the drug-trafficking organization, and participated in receiving and distributing kilogram-quantities of cocaine and other drugs from Texas and California in February and March 2018. The drugs were packaged in children’s toys and DVD players, concealed in cargo vans and truck trailers for shipment to Savannah, and distributed to mid-level dealers from several Savannah-area residences.

On March 5, 2018, law enforcement intercepted a shipment of 25 kilograms of cocaine that were driven from Texas to a hotel in Richmond Hill, Ga., concealed inside a cargo trailer. Officers also seized more than $387,000 in cash that had been exchanged for the cocaine. After interdicting the drugs, law enforcement executed search and arrest warrants. In total in this investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 35 kilograms of cocaine, more than 30 pounds of marijuana, approximately $900,000 in cash, nearly two dozen firearms (including semi-automatic rifles), and other narcotics.

Individuals with information on the remaining at-large suspects’ whereabouts can anonymously contact the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) at 912-652-3900, or Savannah Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.