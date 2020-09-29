PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – A judge sentenced Robert Lester Odom, 47, of Pensacola, to 40 months in federal prison on Friday after having pled guilty to the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm according to Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

The facts introduced at the sentencing hearing revealed that on September 27, 2019, Odom, a crew member on a commercial fishing boat, attacked and wounded the vessel’s captain with a pellet rifle and a long-blade knife. At the time of the offense, the vessel was at sea approximately 20-26 nautical miles south-southeast of Perdido Pass, with a captain and two crew members.

While fishing shortly before 9:30 pm, Odom shot the captain in the chest with a pellet rifle and then, after a struggle, stabbed the captain twice, causing immediate, profuse bleeding. United States Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to a call for help, and United States Coast Guard personnel administered first aid to the captain. The captain was then flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

As part of his sentence, the court ordered Odom to pay $12,180 in restitution to the victim. In addition, after serving his term of imprisonment, Odom will begin a three-year term of federal supervised release.