Georgia Tech says it is discipling a student-athlete after a video of him cursing at two women in a drive-thru surface online. The women tagged the baseball program– in a Facebook post with video that shows tech baseball player Charlie Benson– berating the women and slinging politically charged insults at them after an alleged fender bender. Days later Benson issued an apology on the baseball team’s Twitter and Facebook pages. Georgia Tech did not release information about how they disciplined Benson.