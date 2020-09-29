The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a serious injury traffic collision that occurred on South Gordon Road at Creveis Road on Monday at 8:54 p.m. according to a statement from CCPD.

According to investigators, a grey 2005 GMC Yukon was traveling north on South Gordon Road while a cyclist was traveling west on Creveis Road approaching South Gordon Road. The cyclist failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the path of the GMC Yukon, and both the GMC Yukon and bicycle collided at the intersection of South Gordon Road and Creveis Road.

The driver of the GMC Yukon, Derek Shaw, 37, of Austell, was not injured.

The cyclist, 71-year-old Phillip Martin of Austell, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding these collisions should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.