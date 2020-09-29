ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Cleveland FBI agents say former Atlanta activist Sir Maejor Page, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, 32, cheated people out of thousands of dollars through Atlanta Black Lives Matter Facebook and GoFundMe pages.

He was arrested Friday morning at his home in Toledo, Ohio. Officers charged him with wire fraud and money laundering. Justice For Georgia Co-Founder Britt Jones-Chukura says she’s disappointed, but she hopes people won’t be distracted.

“I just have to wait until his day in court, however, we have to keep fighting for justice,” said Jones-Chukura, acknowledging Page is a suspect and not yet convicted. “We have to remember that Black lives matter. Black lives can’t matter until all lives matter.”

Her organization protests every evening at Centennial Olympic Park, and they raise money to advocate on behalf of victims of civil rights violations. She says it’s important for organizations to be transparent about how donations are spent. “It’s ok to ask these organizations, ‘Hey, where’s my money going?’” she said.

Investigators say, within the last few months, Page transferred more than $400,000 in donations from a Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Facebook page to a bank account he established under the same name in 2018. A criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio details the allegations and indicates he spent all of the money on personal items, like entertainment, clothes and real estate.

GoFundMe confirmed fundraisers associated with Page and Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta raised more than $13,000. A spokesperson also said their company removed the fundraisers and plan to issue refunds to donors who request them through their website. They issued the following statement:

GoFundMe utilizes PayPal Giving Fund’s database to enable people to fundraise for a charity. GoFundMe has taken action to ensure you can no longer start a GoFundMe for BLMGA. PayPal has also confirmed BLMGA has been removed from its database. Campaigns with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team is working with law enforcement and assisting them in the investigation.

Jones-Chukura says Page’s alleged actions do not represent the peaceful effort behind the Black Lives Matter movement. “If you believe that Black lives matter, then continue on the course of your fight, if you believe in civil justice for all, then please continue on with your fight,” said Jones-Chukura. “We cannot allow that one singular situation to affect a whole movement that has a lot of work to do.”

Page’s attorney, Neil McElroy, told CW69 he has no comment at this time. We also reached out to Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, and there was no immediate response.