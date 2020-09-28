LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) responded to a single vehicle fatal accident just after 3:00 AM on September 26, according to their press statement.

The GCPD report says vehicle was driving on McKendree Church Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway. When the vehicle left the road, it struck a fence and then a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Jerry Brock, 36, of Lawrenceville died at the scene. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. GCPD is still investigating the collision and are asking any witnesses to contact detectives.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.