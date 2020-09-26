TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa residents living in the areas surrounding the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida may be eligible to receive free job training and improve job-related skills.

The University Area CDC’s INVEST Workforce Program assists individuals with holistic employment education and resource development. It builds employability skills through soft skills training, certification programs and a host of other supports, as well as teaching individuals how to access resources – such as transportation and child care – to remove the historical barriers to employment often found in low-income, marginalized communities.

The INVEST Workforce program also offers residents access to a computer lab and assistance with job searches, resume writing, Microsoft Office training and email and printing projects. Serving approximately 300 individuals a month, this lab is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (following social distancing protocols) for those who may not have other access to a computer or need help utilizing one.

Expanding its services, the INVEST Workforce Program is also offering FREE job training certifications that include job placement services for those who complete one of the following programs: certified nursing assistant, facilities/custodial technician or groundskeeper/landscaping maintenance technician. More information regarding these training programs can be found on the University Area CDC website at uacdc.org/invest.

An acronym for Individualized Networking Vision Entrepreneurialism Soft Skills Training, INVEST adopts proven techniques and best practices from other disciplines to help individuals improve employment opportunities in a way that’s holistic, highly involved and driven by the individuality, strengths and dreams of those served. These techniques have had remarkable results in the fields of nursing, disease management, ex-offender reintegration and developmental disabilities services.

Serving the community for more than 20 years, University Area CDC provides support for thousands of Tampa residents through holistic programming, adult education and resource assistance. Its primary mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of at-risk neighborhoods in the Uptown/University area, surrounding University of South Florida’s Tampa campus. More information about University Area CDC, a 501(c)(3) public/private partnership, is available by calling 813.558.5212 and by visiting uacdc.org.

Tampa Bay Newswire Contributed To This Article.