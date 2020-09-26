ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Donald Trump took the stage, repeating one of his common statements, that he’s done more for Black people than any president since Abraham Lincoln. He received a warm welcome in Atlanta from a crowd of mainly Black supporters.

Trump delivered a speech on Black economic empowerment and his Platinum Plan, making several promises to provide opportunities, security, prosperity and fairness for Black Americans.

“We will create 3 million new jobs for the Black community,” he said. The plan includes increasing access to capital in Black communities by nearly $500 billion over the next four years.

“I’ve spent the last 4 years reversing the horrible damage Joe Biden inflicted on the Black community over 47 years,” said Trump of his opponent for the 2020 presidential election.

Black Voices For Trump helped organize the event and acknowledged some have found the president’s way with words to be offensive.

“I want people to vote based on what someone has done, not so much on what they’ve said, because Joe Biden’s said some interesting things too,” said Black Voices For Trump Co-Chair Stacy Washington, recalling when Biden said to the Black community, “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t Black.”

Trump and several Republicans attending the event say the Democratic Party has done nothing to help the Black community over the years. Trump also says Black people have had the lowest unemployment numbers and poverty rate in years during his time in office.

Georgia Democrats say Black voters shouldn’t buy into it. “He lied about the deadly impact of the virus to the American people, and he has completely given up on containing the COVID-19 virus, even after we have got over 200,000 Americans who have died,” said Karen Bennett, the chairperson of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

Bennett says Trump is not being honest with the American people. “We have Donald Trump and his Republican Party trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, leaving over 430 million people and 430 thousand Blacks in Georgia without health care.”

Both sides are hoping Black voters will support their parties at the polls in November.

