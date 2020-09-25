MACON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced John Wesley Ambrose, 36, of Watkinsville to 46 months in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Macon.

Authorities arrested Ambrose as part of “Operation End Game.” He pled guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.

Following his prison term, Ambrose will have to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Operation End Game” was a three-day proactive effort centered in Athens, Georgia in July 2019 to arrest adults communicating with children on-line and then traveling to meet them for the purpose of having sex.