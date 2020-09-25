ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Unemployment continues to hold steady at record highs and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend surging to 9% from just 3% at this time last year. The good news: there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs NOW. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.

To get transitioning military, veterans and military spouses back to work, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, October 1st from 11am to 3pm Eastern Time online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.

DAV RecruitMilitary Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, October 1st from 11am to 3pm Eastern Time.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.