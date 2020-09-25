ROME, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Irfanali Momin and Shiba I. Momin a/k/a Saguftabanu Momin, husband and wife, have each pleaded guilty to numerous charges including naturalization fraud, importation of illegal male enhancement drugs and trafficking of counterfeit goods, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta.

According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay”Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: Between August 2014 and November 2018, the Momins ordered and sold male enhancement products from China marketed under names such as:

“Black Ant King”

“Bull”

“Rhino 7”

“Super Hard”

“Jack Rabbit”

“Zhen Gongfu”

“Stree Overlord”

“Pro Power Max”

“Libigrow”

“Red Mamba”

“Rhino 69”

“Krazzy Rhino”

“Rhino 25”

“Hard Steel”

“Black Mamba”

These products contained sildenafil, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Viagra, and/or tadalafil, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Cialis. Both Viagra and Cialis can be obtained in the U.S. only with a prescription from a doctor.

In order to evade import restrictions, the Momins’ China-based suppliers mislabeled the boxes containing the illegal pills to make it appear that the boxes contained items that can be legally imported into the U.S., such as beauty products, health products, and health supplies.

The Momins admitted to selling between $550,000 and $1.5 million in illegal drug products over the course of the conspiracy. They also sold various counterfeit goods from their warehouse in Dalton, Georgia, including counterfeit designer watches, headphones, e-cigarette devices, and tobacco rolling papers.

Earlier, in October 2013, the Momins both applied to become naturalized U.S. citizens. On his application form, Irfanali Momin falsely stated that he had never been married before and did not disclose that he had in fact been married to two women at the same time.

During an interview with USCIS in June 2014, Irfanali Momin made the same false declarations. Based upon his false statements, Irfanali Momin became a naturalized U.S. citizen on August 16, 2014. On her application form, Shiba I. Momin a/k/a Saguftabanu Momin, falsely stated that she did not go by any other names when in fact she knew that her actual name was Shiba I. Momin, but she was only passing as Saguftabanu Momin. The investigation had revealed that Shiba I. Momin had originally obtained a Georgia’s driver’s license in her real name only to later obtain a fraudulent license in the name Saguftabanu Momin—the name she used to apply for and fraudulently receive U.S. citizenship on August 1, 2014. If USCIS had been aware of these facts, it would have denied her citizenship.

Irfanali Momin, 48, and Shiba I. Momin a/k/a Saguftabanu Momin, 42, both of Dahlonega, Georgia, were convicted on September 23, 2020 after pleading guilty to a criminal information.

The Momins were originally arrested on January 8, 2020 after a grand jury returned a multi-count Indictment against them.

Because of their guilty pleas to naturalization fraud, U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones will sign an order following sentencing that revokes their U.S. citizenship.

