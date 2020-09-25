CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police were called to a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries just after 8:30pm this evening on State Road 590 at Lucas Drive.

One car and two motorcycles were involved in the crash. The car fled the scene afterward. One of the motorcyclists was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening

injuries.

The vehicle that left the scene is possibly a dark-colored BMW with front-end damage.

State Road 590 is shut down between West Virginia Lane and Thomas Drive as traffic homicide investigators are on scene. Motorists should use Sunset Point Road or Drew Street as an alternative.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call 727-562-4242.

CW44 News At 10 will provide more information as it becomes available.

