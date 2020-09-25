WASHINGTON, D.C. (CW69 News at 10) – An Atlanta man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for running a Ponzi scheme that ensnared over a hundred victims, and induced college students and others to part with money for his own personal benefit according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

In addition to the prison term and probation, U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal also ordered Syed Arham Arbab, 23, to pay $509,032.12 in restitution to his victims.

Arbab pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of securities fraud.

According to the DOJ: