Credit: Marietta Police Department

MARIETTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Marietta Police Department said in a statement that they were pleased to report that eighty-four-year-old Max Lorenz of Marietta has been released from the hospital. He is home and expected to make a full recovery from the crash

They also said they determined that forty-one-year-old Lamar Baker of Austell is responsible for the multi-vehicle crash. A warrant has been secured for his arrest. Baker is facing the following misdemeanor charges: speeding, passing in no passing zone, reckless driving, and racing.

The multi-vehicle crash on August 23 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Dallas Circle that sent a seriously injured driver to the hospital.

The initial on-scene investigation reports that a 2010 Toyota Avalon (driven by Max Lorenz, 84, of Marietta, GA) was eastbound on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Dallas Circle. Three vehicles; a 2018 Dodge Charger (driven by Lamar Barker, 41, of Austell, GA); a 1998 Ford Mustang (driven by a Brian Johnson, 20, of Gainesville, GA); and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu (driven by Akalah Blake, 42, of Riverdale, GA) were westbound as part of a motor club on their way to a club meet. The club members reported traffic lights separated them from their group and were passing vehicles attempting to rejoin it. Witnesses and evidence confirm that members of the group were passing vehicles in a no-passing zone on westbound Whitlock Avenue.

While attempting to rejoin the group, Barker crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic in order to pass in a no passing zone. Barker was not able to complete his maneuver and collided with Lorenz. This crash caused the Charger to spin into the rear of the Chevy Malibu. The Avalon continued eastbound out of control and collided with the Ford Mustang.

Max Lorenz was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. There were no additional passengers in any involved vehicles.