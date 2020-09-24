TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a school teacher for inappropriate communication with a male student.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, James Michaud, 28, turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail. Deputies initiated their investigation on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after the parents of the victim filed a complaint against the Greco Middle School AVID teacher. The investigation revealed Michaud sent inappropriate and explicit messages of a sexual nature to the victim through social media on several occasions.

After further investigation into Michaud’s social media, detectives determined there was evidence he sent explicit messages to other minors. Detectives are working to determine if they are also Greco Middle School students.

Sheriff Chad Chronister remarked, “Unfortunately, we believe he may have done the same to other minors and urge them to please come forward.”

Michaud was charged with Authority Figure Soliciting or Engaging in Lewd Conduct with a Student, Transmission of Harmful Materials to a Minor, and Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device.