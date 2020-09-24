Dalton, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Zachary Moore, 20, of Dalton, and charged him with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Creation of Child Pornography, Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects according to a statement from the GBI.

The GBI said executed a search warrant at Moore’s residence in Dalton. An investigation into Moore’s internet activity began after a report the received related to the possession of child pornography by Moore via the internet.

Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.