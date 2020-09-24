Fifteen-time GRAMMY award winner Alicia Keys wraps up her week-long residency on the The Late Late Show With James Corden this Thursday. Throughout the week Keys put on a series of musical performances while also mixing things up with James in a few games including a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

Keys' perform with Bebe Rexha from Gramercy Park in New York City