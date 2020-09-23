TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – It’s a bittersweet day as Elton John announces his farewell tour which will have four stops in Florida, including one at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Elton John fans in Tampa Bay were let down for two consecutive years. The first was in 2018 when his farewell tour was postponed by a full year due to a last minute illness. A year came and went and in May 2019, he was forced to postpone yet again due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully, the third time’s a charm.

It is with great excitement that Elton John announces his return to the stage in North America with newly rescheduled dates for his award-winning, global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Following his recently announced dates in Europe, beginning September 1, 2021 in Berlin, the tour will kick off again in North America on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, making stops in major markets, including Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide.

Taking to social media, Elton John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

Winning the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour,” the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA and has since received rave reviews around the world. The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR rescheduled North American dates

are as follows:

Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 26, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

For more information or to purchase tickets and VIP packages, please visit EltonJohn.com. These exclusive VIP offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise, and much more.

