DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, in partnership with the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority (FDHA), is hosting the second annual Lock-in for Life, a program designed to promote healthy relationships among middle and high school teen males. Featuring panel discussions, celebrity appearances, a TikTok dance-off, music and fun activities for males ages 13-15.

The three-hour virtual event will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature discussions on mentorship, social and mental preparedness, life skills and conflict resolution.

Cohosted by Berean Christian Church and Prevailing Love Worship Center, Lock-in for Life will address the critical needs of DeKalb’s male students and the unique challenges they face.

“We are proud to be able to host Lock-in For Life a second year,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “As we continue to face national unrest and a global pandemic, it is imperative to encourage and empower our youth, especially our young males.”

Featuring an all-star cast of some of DeKalb’s most distinguished male professionals, civic leaders, attorneys and community members, attendees will participate in candid discussions on topics critical to their development as young men.

Topics of discussion include Am I My Brother’s Keeper, Ignorance Is No Defense; Understanding the Consequences of Decisions and Social and Mental Health Preparedness. During each panel discussion, program participants will hear from distinguished panel members, including:

Anthony Adams, youth pastor at World Changers Church

Rashad Davis, Prevailing Love Worship Center

Diijon DaCosta, board member for DeKalb County Board of Education

Omar Howard, author of The Omar Howard Story

D. Johnson, retired major at DeKalb County Police Department, East Precinct

Louis Jones, apostle at Prevailing Love Worship Center

Kerwin Lee, senior pastor at Berean Baptist Church

Leroy Reese, associate professor at Morehouse School of Medicine

Judge Mark Anthony Scott, DeKalb County Superior Court

Hank Stewart, poet and civic activist

Dwight Thomas, criminal attorney at Dwight L. Thomas, P.C.

Jessie Tuggle, retired Atlanta Falcons linebacker

In addition to promoting the mentorship of DeKalb County’s male youth, the event will also include a TikTok dance-off contest and virtual fantasy football competition. Local celebrities will make guest appearances with a special message for attendees and music will be played by DJ Rick Tiggz.