JONESBORO, GA. (CW69 NEW at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the District

4 Bark Park on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2300 Walt Stephens Rd., Jonesboro, GA

30236. The dog park provides off-leash opportunities for pet-owners and includes play amenities for pets. Clayton

County Parks and Recreation and the Humane Society are working together to commemorate the official opening of the

dog park.

The District 4 Bark Park is one of two dog park projects funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

(SPLOST), a one-cent sales tax. The other bark park is located at Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road,

Hampton, Georgia.

“Clayton County is a pet-friendly community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Troy Hodges. “Our Bark Parks are a

fantastic way to socialize with your dogs and keep them active.”

Designed by Integrated Construction and Nobility (ICAN) Inc., the newly constructed dog park amenities include:

 shade structures

 wash stations

 dog fountains

 pet waste station with receptacles

 fire hydrant thermos

 log tunnels

 recycled plastic adjustable ring jumps

 recycled slat lean rails in ground

 recycled plastic hilltop challenges

Social distancing guidelines must be followed for all participants