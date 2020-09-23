Filed Under:Bark, Clayton County, department, Dogs, Grand Opening, Host, Humane Society, Jonesboro, Park, Parks and Recreation, Pet-owners, pets, play

JONESBORO, GA. (CW69 NEW at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the District
4 Bark Park on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2300 Walt Stephens Rd., Jonesboro, GA
30236. The dog park provides off-leash opportunities for pet-owners and includes play amenities for pets. Clayton
County Parks and Recreation and the Humane Society are working together to commemorate the official opening of the
dog park.

The District 4 Bark Park is one of two dog park projects funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
(SPLOST), a one-cent sales tax. The other bark park is located at Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road,
Hampton, Georgia.

“Clayton County is a pet-friendly community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Troy Hodges. “Our Bark Parks are a
fantastic way to socialize with your dogs and keep them active.”

Designed by Integrated Construction and Nobility (ICAN) Inc., the newly constructed dog park amenities include:
 shade structures
 wash stations
 dog fountains
 pet waste station with receptacles
 fire hydrant thermos
 log tunnels
 recycled plastic adjustable ring jumps
 recycled slat lean rails in ground
 recycled plastic hilltop challenges
Social distancing guidelines must be followed for all participants