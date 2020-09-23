JONESBORO, GA. (CW69 NEW at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the District
4 Bark Park on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2300 Walt Stephens Rd., Jonesboro, GA
30236. The dog park provides off-leash opportunities for pet-owners and includes play amenities for pets. Clayton
County Parks and Recreation and the Humane Society are working together to commemorate the official opening of the
dog park.
The District 4 Bark Park is one of two dog park projects funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
(SPLOST), a one-cent sales tax. The other bark park is located at Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road,
Hampton, Georgia.
“Clayton County is a pet-friendly community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Troy Hodges. “Our Bark Parks are a
fantastic way to socialize with your dogs and keep them active.”
Designed by Integrated Construction and Nobility (ICAN) Inc., the newly constructed dog park amenities include:
shade structures
wash stations
dog fountains
pet waste station with receptacles
fire hydrant thermos
log tunnels
recycled plastic adjustable ring jumps
recycled slat lean rails in ground
recycled plastic hilltop challenges
Social distancing guidelines must be followed for all participants