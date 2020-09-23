ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Monday, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct an officer involved shooting investigation according to a GBI statement.

The GBI reports that preliminary information suggests that at approximately 7:25 p.m., APD received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance near Cassanova Street SE in Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they observed Dearian Bell, 28, of Atlanta, and his wife inside a vehicle. APD reports that the woman exited the vehicle and the officers began speaking to Bell.

At some point, Bell retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and exited the vehicle.

For approximately 12 minutes, Bell held the firearm and walked around the area ignoring verbal commands to put the gun down, according to the GBI.

At one point, Bell advanced toward an APD officer. At that time, the APD officer discharged her firearm, striking Bell.

Officers rendered aid to Bell at the scene. EMS transported Bell to Grady Hospital where he died.

No officers were injured during the incident.

APD has released the body cam footage of the incident.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, GBI will provide the investigation’s results to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.