BRANDON, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is still on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Charleston Landings Apartments in Brandon, Florida.

HCFR received the call around 12:30pm Wednesday afternoon of smoke and flames coming from a 2-story residential building within the apartment complex on Delaney Circle.

Upon arrival, HCFR firefighters found the flames had spread up into the building’s large attic, so the incident commander upgraded to a 2nd and then a 3rd alarm due to the size of the structure and the manpower needed to extinguish and evacuate it. Nearly 30 vehicles including engines, trucks, rescues and other specialized vehicles responded to the scene.

Firefighters made sure all residents were safely evacuated, along with their pets including several dogs, cats, and even a snake and bearded lizard. Crews immediately battled the flames with interior and exterior attacks as well as dual aerial attacks from ladder trucks.

HCFR had the fire under control within 45 minutes with no injuries to residents or firefighters. Eight apartments received fire and smoke damage, with a total of 16 units affected and 29 residents displaced. The Red Cross has been utilized to assist those families with food, shelter and other needs. The cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation at this time.

