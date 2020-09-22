ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE (September 22, 2020): The victim located in the trunk of the burnt car has been identified as an adult male.

Detectives continue to track down leads and tips. Any member of the public with information are encouraged to call St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line, 727-893-7780.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION (September 21, 2020): Shortly after 6am this morning, St.Pete Fire Rescue responded to a car fire on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks golf course near 22nd Ave. South and 41st St. South.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a body in the trunk. St. Petersburg Police are now investigating. The body is too badly burned to determine race, sex or further identifying characteristics.

The car was reportedly located in a place otherwise legally inaccessible by motorists.

