ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter and one of his top advisers, visited Atlanta today alongside U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The two joined a panel discussion focused on the fight to stop human trafficking in the state and across the country.

After touring the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and meeting with human trafficking survivors and advocates, Ivanka Trump weighed in on her father’s efforts to address the problem. “This president, in addition to committing resources, has also reached across the aisle and worked very hard to sign into law nine pieces of legislation,” she said.

Panel discussion on human trafficking is underway. Ivanka Trump shared victims’ stories and discussed the collaboration and legislation related to the topic. pic.twitter.com/rLgpwO8cIj — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 21, 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice announced today it awarded close to $101 million in grants to help agencies around the country combat the issue.

“These grants are going to support state, local and tribal jurisdictions, victims, service providers, task forces and key research initiatives,” said Barr.

Professional athlete Tim Tebow spoke on behalf of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “We want to work with as many people as possible to say ‘no longer on our watch is this going to take place,'” he said.

Officials recently completed Operation Not Forgotten, rescuing 39 missing children. Fifteen of them were involved in sex trafficking.

“There’s about 1,300 cases any given day across the country addressing human trafficking,” says FBI Special Agent In Charge Chris Hacker, who also says about 100 of those cases each day are here in Georgia, which has the largest FBI child exploitation and human trafficking task force in the nation. Since January 2018, Hacker says the FBI has conducted 44 major human trafficking operations across Metro Atlanta and Georgia, arresting over 300 people, recovering 399 children and assisting over 160 adults.

Tim Tebow spoke on behalf of his organization’s efforts to fight human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/0lQLvzBmL6 — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 21, 2020

“Unfortunately, we have plenty of these cases to do. That tells you the problem is not going away,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak.

First Lady Marty Kemp co-chairs the GRACE Commission, which has been part of the solution. The acronym stands for Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education.

“There’s no sense in reinventing the wheel. We just wanted to bring everybody together: non-profit, profit, law enforcement,” she said.

“No matter how hard it is, we gotta get it out, we gotta talk about it, we gotta raise awareness,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

They say these efforts must continue to stop trafficking and bring the criminals to justice.