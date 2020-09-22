Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Gun Violence on the road with Evidence cards placed next to bullet casings. Blue & red police lights flashing around.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Monday, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assess an officer involved shooting of a woman holding a knife and a blowtorch according to a GBI release.

The GBI says that preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:30 a.m., OCSO deputies responded to a domestic dispute 911 call in Athens. Deputies met with the male caller who said a woman inside the residence had hit him in the head with an object and was acting aggressively toward him.

Deputies entered the residence and located the woman – later identified as Julia Moss, 40, of Athens – armed with a knife and holding a lit blowtorch.

For approximately 17 minutes, two deputies attempted to resolve the situation by telling her to put the knife down. At one point, the female made a verbal threat and charged at the deputies while still holding the knife. One deputy fired multiple times, striking the female.

The deputies called for emergency medical assistance and provided aid to the female; however, she died on the scene.

They also determined that another male barricaded inside the residence who had been hiding from the female for several hours due to her aggressive behavior.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The female subject will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the GBI will send a report to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.