If you ever find yourself missing your favorite ’90s snacks, these copycat recipes will help you recreate them at home. Introduce your own kids to better versions of your childhood faves, or just treat yourself to a bite of sweet nostalgia.

The ‘90s were the height of the prepackaged junk food era, and although you’re eating whole grains and kale these days, there’s no shame in looking back fondly on some of the snacks you used to love. Here are some homemade takes on the best blasts from the past to settle your cravings while watching an episode of “Salute Your Shorts.”

Related Reading: The Trader Joe’s Snacks You Must Try This Summer…While You Still Can

Some are healthier, some are just about as indulgent as what you used to munch on with abandon, but all are even more delicious than you remember. And they’re guaranteed to give you flashbacks (but in a good way).

Chocolate teddy grahams are just as good as you remember, especially when you whip up this healthy interpretation that includes buckwheat flour, coconut oil, and maple syrup. Serve with a glass of milk and be sure to use a bear-shaped cookie cutter. Get the Chocolate Teddy Grahams recipe and try this Cinnamon Teddy Grahams recipe too.

Solve the age-old problem of too many cookies and not enough frosting with this homemade Dunkaroo dip recipe. Combine Funfetti cake mix, plain yogurt, and Cool Whip and whisk together until it’s no longer lumpy. Garnish with extra sprinkles and you’re all set. Get the Dunkaroo Dip recipe.

Related Reading: 12 Dessert Dips That Are Pretty Sweet

This recipe for vanilla wafers is so easy that you won’t even be tempted to buy the boxed ones you remember. Mix together the vanilla, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Then add in the melted butter, whisk in 2 egg yolks and add some flour and you’re set. Roll the dough into balls in your hands to make small, round wafers. Get the Nilla Wafers recipe.

Yes, Rice Krispie Treats were the height of ’90s lunchbox hits, but they’re still as gooey and delicious as you remember. Make these extra special with condensed milk and more mini marshmallows in the mix. Get the Rice Krispie Treats recipe.

This recipe for peanut butter and M&Ms kudos bars makes for exactly the same after-school treat you remember. Use mini M&Ms and drizzle the top of the bars with melted chocolate to replicate the original. Get the Kudos Copycat recipe.

You can use any kind of frozen fruit puree here to make your favorite kind of fruit snacks. Add lemon juice, honey, and gelatin to create the right sweetness and texture—pour into candy molds and you’re all set. Get the Fruit Snacks recipe. Or if you were more into Fruit by the Foot, see how to make homemade fruit leather in any flavor.

These Ritz Bits copycat crackers put the original to shame. Coincidentally gluten-free, these Ritz bits are flavored with smoked Spanish paprika and the cheese filling is made from Asiago, evaporated milk, cornstarch, and butter. Vary the cheese type to change the flavor profile and try not to eat them all in one sitting. Get the Ritz Bits recipe. And to really gild the lily, toss them in ranch seasoning.

If you loved the Handi-Snacks cracker and cheese combination, then you should check out this easy homemade version; you only need cheddar cheese and half and half for the cheese dip, and can use pretzel rods or whatever else you like for scooping it up. If you want to go one better for your sophisticated adult palate, make our pimento cheese recipe; it spreads smoothly and tastes 1,000 times better than the processed cheese you’d get in the container, but you can still present it in a little cup. Get the DIY Handi-Snacks recipe.

The ultimate freezer food, bagel bites are so easy to make and endless variable. This version has mini bagels cut in half, spread with tomato paste and mozzarella, and topped with diced green pepper and pepperoni. You can add any toppings you like and have a full meal in only a few minutes in the toaster oven. Get the Bagel Bites recipe. Or if you were more of a Totino’s fan, make this Homemade Pizza Rolls recipe instead.

If you loved these creamy frozen treats on a stick, you’ll be happy to hear they’re easy to make at home. We use unflavored gelatin to add the right body, and keep the flavors classic (but better than you remember) with good quality vanilla extract and melted bittersweet chocolate. Get our Vanilla Pudding Pops recipe or our Chocolate Pudding Pops recipe—or try swirling them both together in your molds.

Starting with store-bought pie crust makes these incredibly easy, and of course you can fill and frost them any way you like. Get the Pop-Tarts recipe. (If you’re feeling more ambitious, see how to make Pop-Tarts from scratch—which also offers more filling and glaze options.) Sprinkles optional, but strongly encouraged.

The original version of this story was by Caitlin M. O’Shaughnessy in 2015. It has been updated with additional images, links, and text.